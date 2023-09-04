The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 194.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

