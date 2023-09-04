The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

