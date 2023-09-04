The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $92.87.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

