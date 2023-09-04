The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,562. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

