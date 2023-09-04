Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.2% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

TMO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $557.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $538.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.