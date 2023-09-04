Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $195.13 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,268,025,424 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

