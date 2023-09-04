Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$175.86.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at C$175.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$172.08. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$136.02 and a one year high of C$185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 31.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5459345 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. 66.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

