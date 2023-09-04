Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) versus Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Financial Analysis

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Free Report) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bed Bath & Beyond $6.21 billion 0.02 -$559.62 million ($15.20) -0.02 Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.68 $15.70 million $0.29 20.90

Tile Shop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed Bath & Beyond -20.54% N/A -18.68% Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed Bath & Beyond 5 0 0 0 1.00 Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,140.58%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Summary

Tile Shop beats Bed Bath & Beyond on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

