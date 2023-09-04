Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

TITN opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $671.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,602,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 276,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

