Traxx Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $390,409.58 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Traxx has a market capitalization of $390,409.58 and approximately $168,735.42 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

