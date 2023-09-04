Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

