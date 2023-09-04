UBS Group AG Has $108.96 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.69% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $108,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $41.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

