UBS Group AG Has $108.96 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.69% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $108,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 335,665 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,224,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

