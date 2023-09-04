UBS Group AG Has $84.78 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of Clorox worth $84,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $155.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

