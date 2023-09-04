UBS Group AG Has $87.50 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 246,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $87,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 546,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 59.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 323,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 292,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

