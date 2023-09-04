UBS Group AG Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $97,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of ES opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

