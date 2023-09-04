UBS Group AG Sells 4,901 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Trane Technologies worth $105,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $205.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

