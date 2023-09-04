UBS Group Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $205.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.43.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.57 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $218.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

