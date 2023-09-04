UBS Group Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.10.

FIVE opened at $169.30 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

