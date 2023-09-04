UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $46.97 Average PT from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.03.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

