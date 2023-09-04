UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $238,073.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,347,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,918 shares of company stock worth $639,149 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

UMB Financial stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 371,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,415. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

