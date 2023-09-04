UniBot (UNIBOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.83 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $86.83 or 0.00337564 BTC on popular exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $86.83 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 84.83561605 USD and is down -11.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $18,551,842.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars.

