United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.00. 3,286,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average is $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

