UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,701,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 586.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

