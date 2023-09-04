Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 824,084 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 824,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

