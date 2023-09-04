Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $270.52. 138,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

