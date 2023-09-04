Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 7,725,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,709,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

