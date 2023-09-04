Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.63. 3,725,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,962,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

