Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,036 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

