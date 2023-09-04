Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 12,164 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.