Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 6,710 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,236. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

