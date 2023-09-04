VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,280 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GDX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. 20,828,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,676,541. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

