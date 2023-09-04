Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 195,934 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,104,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,704.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 126,865 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 533,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,690. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

