Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 158,575 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

