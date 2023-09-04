Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $72,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.82. 8,335,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,891,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

