Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. 11,385,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,046,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

