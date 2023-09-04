Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after buying an additional 730,294 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after buying an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,295. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
