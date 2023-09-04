Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after buying an additional 730,294 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after buying an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,295. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.