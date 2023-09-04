Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Increased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,624.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,230. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $189.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

