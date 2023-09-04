Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.52. 3,404,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,679. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

