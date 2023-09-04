Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hall Kathryn A.’s Largest Position

Hall Kathryn A. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 367.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,858 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.6% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $414.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,373. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

