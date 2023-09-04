Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.57. 2,259,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

