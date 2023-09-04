Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 341.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.02. 1,703,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

