VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from VEEM’s previous final dividend of $0.002.
VEEM Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
VEEM Company Profile
