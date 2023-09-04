Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.43.

VEEV stock opened at $216.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.98. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $218.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

