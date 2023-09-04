Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.43.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $218.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

