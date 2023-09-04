Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.43.

NYSE VEEV opened at $216.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $218.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,498,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

