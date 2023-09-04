Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.73.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 53.8% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 2,570,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 899,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 199.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,257,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

