Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.28 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $42.28 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003859 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

