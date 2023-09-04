Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.23 million and $2.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,884.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00247120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00745061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00550773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00059343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00118321 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,162,257 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

