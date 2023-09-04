Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $12,887.25 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00245742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00744445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00548569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00059208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00117407 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,560,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.